$20 dogs and cats: Denver Animal Shelter has Black Friday adoption special

Animals at the Denver shelter are waiting to spend the holidays with their forever families.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday.

Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25.

Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year pet license. Regular adoption fees at DAS range from $65 to $170.

DAS will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday at 1241 W. Bayaud St.

“Our shelter continues to see large numbers of homeless animals. This event lets us have a little fun with America’s obsession with shopping to help find our deserving pets loving homes,” said DAS Protection Director Melanie Sobel.

“And if saving a few dollars isn’t as important to you, we have other deserving animals — without black fur — also waiting to spend the holidays with their forever families,” she said.

Related Articles Check out the 'other' animals that turn up at the Denver Animal Shelter

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.