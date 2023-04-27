Denver shelter sees 'alarming spike' in dogs surrendered

Shelters in the Denver area are seeing too many dogs surrendered and not enough adopted.

DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is asking for the community's help after while it experiences an "alarming spike" in the number of dogs surrendered.

DAS said it's a problem in shelters across the Denver area: too many dogs surrendered by their owners and not enough adopted.

From January 1 to April 23, the shelter took in 477 surrendered animals (mostly larger dogs) compared to 348 over the same period in 2022 — an increase of 37%.

DAS said the trend continues from 2022 when it had a 51% increase in surrendered pets compared to those given up in 2019, before the pandemic.

DAS said it's worried about seeing a surge of pets that could overwhelm the shelter’s capacity to care for them. Other shelters in the Denver area are also limited by the number of animals they can care for.

"Over the past three years, the animal welfare landscape along the Front Range, and throughout the country, has dealt with an extreme influx of animals to shelters, particularly larger breed, unsocialized dogs with challenging behaviors," DAS said in a statement.

"Many people acquired new pets during the pandemic, so shelter experts say the adoption market is somewhat saturated, and people are struggling with rising inflation costs and lack of affordable housing that accepts animals. As a result, a greater number of people are surrendering their pets to animal shelters."

"We remain a safe haven for the most vulnerable animals in our community through our open-door policy and provide the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors," DAS Director Melanie Sobel said. "As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we’re asking for help from our community. We can’t do it without your support."

Here's how the community can help:

Explore options before surrendering a pet

DAS said it may not always be able to find a new home for your pet. Consider all other options before bringing your pet to the shelter.

The best outcome for your pet is to be placed into a new home directly from your home. Check with family, friends, and neighbors and post your pet on adoption websites.

Carefully vet people who want your pet.

Do they own or rent? Some landlords won’t allow pets.

Where will the pet be kept during the day/night?

Why do they want your pet?

Their answers should tell you a lot. And don’t feel pressured to say yes if you’re not feeling it. Here’s more information on safely rehoming your pet.

Adopt a pet

DAS said for a limited time, adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds have been reduced to $20. View all animals for adoption online.

Adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment. The DAS team will help find the right pet for your family and lifestyle.

Don’t forget to check the list of lost pets because you can put a hold on up to two animals before they are available for adoption.

Foster a pet

Help free up space in the shelter and give an adoptable pet a break from life in a kennel, which can be stressful for them

Foster families keep animals for short periods of time (from a few days to a few months) and are invaluable to the care we’re able to provide for homeless pets.

More information about becoming a foster volunteer is available here.

