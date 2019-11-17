DENVER — Don't stare too hard, Q*Bert is watching you.

The Denver Animal Shelter posted this hilarious photo of one of its cats available for adoption.

"Q*Bert is a little confused why #Quilty has gotten so much attention, yet here he sits. He is just as #naughty and has just as much #attitude, but nobody will #adopt him," the shelter said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Quilty the cat became viral online in October after it repeatedly escaped the cat quarters of the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston.

You can more information about adopting Q*Bert by visiting the shelter's website.

