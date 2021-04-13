Police seek owner after emaciated dog found with tail fur removed

The dog was in such poor condition, police said it had to be humanely euthanized.

DENVER — The Denver Animal Protection (DAP) and Denver Police Department (DPD) are looking for the owner of a dog impounded on Sunday due to its extremely poor condition, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Police found the dog in the 600 block of North Quitman Street, which is near 6th Avenue and Perry Street. DAP officers said the dog was severely matted, extremely emaciated and very dirty.

DAP noted the dog had trouble breathing, walking, and that its tail fur had been completely removed.

Authorities rushed the dog to Denver Animal Shelter, where veterinarians determined it was in such poor condition it had to be humanely euthanized.

DPD is asking for help locating the owner to investigate why the dog was in such a neglected and inhumane condition.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

