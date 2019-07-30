ARVADA, Colo. — A pit bull was euthanized after the dog's owner, a 17-year-old, pleaded guilty to having a dangerous animal Monday following two cases of attacks on other dogs.

The first incident happened on April 15 near West 60th Avenue and Urban Street, Arvada police said. The pit bull named Chata got in a fight with a Golden Doodle named Honey.

Diane Price, Honey's owner, said Chata attacked Honey in their front lawn. While trying to break up the fight, she said she was bitten on the hands and her husband was bitten in the face.

Price said she and her husband both went to the hospital but were okay. Honey needed 75-100 stitches but survived.

On June 26, Arvada police said Chata was involved in another fight with a Husky at 6200 Union Street in Arvada.

The Husky had to be put down because of its injuries, according to Arvada police.

On Monday, Chata's owner pleaded guilty to having a dangerous animal.

Price said the 17-year-old wanted to send Chata to live with family in New Mexico.

The judge in the case ordered the dog to be relinquished to the animal shelter and to be euthanized by 5 p.m. Monday.

