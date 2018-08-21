SUMMIT COUNTY — A dog who disappeared from her home in New Mexico two months ago was reunited with her owner after she showed up at the Summit County Animal Shelter.

Rainey, a 6-year-old malamute mix, was being taken care of in New Mexico by the mother of her owner, Erick Williamson, while he attended graduate school in Colorado.

Rainey somehow escaped and went on an unaccompanied adventure. Family, friends and neighbors searched extensively for the lost pup but were unable to locate her. When her adventures led her to the Aztec, New Mexico shelter, she was scanned twice for a microchip, but one wasn't found.

She was determined to be heartworm positive and because it's costly to treat, the shelter reached out to the Summit County Animal Shelter to see if they could help.

Thankfully, due to the support of generous donors, the Summit County Animal Shelter determined that it had funding in place to accept the dog and care for her.

A few days after Rainey arrived at the Summit County Animal Shelter, she was examined by the vet as part of her heartworm treatment. They scanned one more time for a microchip and this time a number popped up on the scanner.

They contacted Williamson who responded in disbelief. He explained how Rainey had escaped from his mother's home two months ago in New Mexico and was very confused as to how she ended up in Colorado.

Williamson stated that he and his family were packing up their Front Range Colorado home and moving to Louisiana that day. They were thrilled to learn that they would be able to make their move with their beloved dog.

Upon his arrival at the Summit County Animal Shelter on August 11, he was greeted by a very excited Rainey who was beyond thankful to be back in the loving arms of her owner.

