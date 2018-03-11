KUSA — Owning a dog comes with many legal responsibilities.

There are the basics like making sure that your dog does not engage in excessive barking and always picking up their waste while in any public areas.

Dog bites are often a reason for a dog to be incarcerated (usually to watch for rabies) and for owners to be fined or jailed.

Here are a few laws in Colorado that dog owners should know about:

State law requires a licensed veterinarian to sterilize an animal before adoption or the adopter has to sign an agreement agreeing to sterilize the animal within 90 days and pay a deposit fee to the shelter or rescue.

The deposit is refunded when the adopter provides proof that the sterilization procedure was completed. If the adopter fails to provide proof of sterilization, the deposit is forfeited and the animal shelter or pet rescue may reclaim the animal from the prospective owner.

That's right, you could have your dog taken from you if you do not have it spayed or neutered.

In addition to state laws, some cities have their own rules and regulations. In Denver, dogs over six months old are required to be sterilized unless their owners buy a permit each year.

And of course, there are the controversial breed-specific bans.

These cities ban pit bulls: Aurora, Commerce City, Denver, Fort Lupton, La Junta, Louisville.

Lone Tree bans all "fighting breeds" including pit bulls, American Bulldogs, Dogo Argentinos, Canary Dogs, Presa Mallorquins, Tosa Inus, Cane, Corsos, and Fila Brasilairos.

If you are renting, also make sure to check with your landlord or apartment rental company about any animal or breed-specific bans, regardless of the city laws.

