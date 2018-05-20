It's no secret that people in Denver are proud of the city's landscape. They're also proud of their dogs.

The problem is one creates unintended consequences for the other and a downtown neighborhood is trying to fix that.

Don Cohen is the president of Riverfront Park Association, the master homeowner's association for all of the buildings along Riverfront Park. He said though he's a dog lover himself, he's not a fan of the effect they have on the area's grass and plants when doing their "business."

"What happens is ultimately a lot of grass gets destroyed," Cohen said. "It's sort of the acidity and the urine that causes the grass to die."

Annually, the association spends about $30,000 to replace grass in front of buildings "just to keep them looking nice and good," according to Cohen.

They're now looking into options to reduce the cost. RPA hired a civic landscape architect to look at a variety of options that keeps the dogs separated from the plants.

"We've already done some things like elevating some of the planters so those flowers are protected," Cohen said.

The association is also looking at adding low fencing around trees and more gravel.

"We've also got to respect the fact that when owners bring their dogs right outside," Cohen said. "Maybe we can create a target for those dogs. So, we've looked at some things like rock gardens that the dogs can go into and then we have irrigation that would wash that away."

