Denver Animal Protection has received 323 calls of dogs in overheating cars this year

As temperatures rise, Denver Animal Protection offered tips to dog owners on how to protect pets from extreme heat.

DENVER — So far in 2023, Denver Animal Protection (DAP) has received 323 calls about dogs left inside cars during extreme temperatures and 394 about animals without shelter in extremely hot temperatures, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said on Wednesday.

As temperatures continue to rise in Denver this summer, DAP asked dog owners to be mindful of the safety of their pets, the city department said in a news release.

Leaving dogs inside cars during hot conditions can be life-threatening. Even if temperatures seem mild and the windows are left open, temperatures inside cars can go up to 120 degrees very quickly, DAP said.

Dogs’ internal temperatures are also more prone to rising rapidly in these conditions because they sweat in small amounts through their nose and paws, DAP stated. These conditions can cause dogs to overheat, which can lead to deadly heat strokes and organ failure.

Elderly dogs, puppies, dark-haired and flat-faced dogs, and dogs with obesity or other pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to overheating, DAP said.

Anyone can call 311 in Denver to report sightings of animals in unsafe conditions, and legal immunity is given to those who break into a car to rescue a pet — or person — from an overheated car.

According to DAP, things that can help the recovery of overheated animals include moving them to a cooler area, applying ice or cold water on their stomach, offering them (not force-feeding) water, and making sure they are not submerged in water or confined within a space.

DAP recommends that owners take all overheated pets to an emergency veterinarian, even if they respond to these recovery treatments.

Here are DAP’s tips for protecting pets from extreme heat:

Don’t transport animals in the beds of pickup trucks. It’s illegal to let dogs ride loose in truck beds, and the hot metal can burn their paws. Exposure to direct sunlight can be just as harmful as being left inside an enclosed vehicle.

Keep walks during peak daytime hours to a minimum.

Be mindful of hot pavement that can burn your pet’s feet. If you can’t hold your bare hand on pavement for 10 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog to walk on.

Provide pets with shelter and water. Adequate outdoor shelter includes doghouses, porch areas or similar structures that protect an animal from the elements.

