Denver Dumb Friends League 'filled to capacity'

DDFL is seeking the community’s help in giving its animals a loving home.

DENVER — Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) said Wednesday it is "filled to a level it hasn’t seen in a decade."

DDFL said that similar to other Denver animal shelters, it is experiencing an overabundance of animals.

The organization is asking for the community’s help in giving its dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs a loving home.

"We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets," said DDFL President and CEO Dr. Apryl Steele. "If you’re in a position to bring a new pet into your family, now is a great time, and your choice will have more impact than ever. We can’t do this critical work without your help."

To encourage adoptions, some fees at DDFL have been discounted or waived, including adoptions for adult cats being reduced to $10.

"Having a new, cuddly family member might also be the perfect way to make your Colorado winter merry and bright," said DDFL.

DDFL said that while adoption is a key way to help animals and shelters, it isn’t the only way Coloradans can help.

Members of the community can foster a homeless pet by providing short-term care and temporary housing. DDFL said serving as a foster parent gives an animal a loving home until a more permanent placement can be arranged while also making room at the shelter for another animal in need.

DDFL is also asking for volunteers to help in various capacities and its centers and other local shelters around Colorado.

Many area shelters, including the DDFL, are also hiring for positions that range from direct animal care to administrative roles.

For more information on adopting a pet or regarding any of these opportunities, visit DDFL.org.

