The Dumb Friends League (DFL) is offering 50% off adoption fees for all dogs 1 year old and older until Friday at both the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip ID, a free office visit with a participating veterinarian and 30 days of free pet insurance, according to the DFL. The standard adoption screening process still applies during all reduced-fee promotions.

All pets available for adoption can be viewed at the Dumb Friends League Website.

Last month, the DFL celebrated a special milestone after 5,000 dogs arrived at the Buddy Shelter in Castle Rock from the shelter’s partner shelter in Oklahoma.

The partnership, which was established in June 2016, aims to help dogs that otherwise may have spent years waiting, find forever homes in Colorado.

