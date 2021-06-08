Dumb Friends League has 'unusually high number of dogs' as it fully reopens to the public

Denver's Dumb Friends League has more than 70 dogs available for adoption.

DENVER — Denver's Dumb Friends League (DFL) announced Monday it is fully open to the public for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DFL said appointments are still being offered for pet adoption, but are no longer required to visit any of its adoption centers – the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver, Buddy Center in Castle Rock and San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa.

"We have an unusually high number of dogs currently available for adoption and more coming in every day," said Katie Parker, Vice President of Operations at DFL. "We are ready to connect dogs with people, and we need the community’s help. We encourage anyone interested in adding a new pet to their life to consider adopting today."

DFL said it currently has more than 70 dogs available for adoption and would love to help create new friendships in our community between pets and people.

You can learn more about adoptable pets by visiting ddfl.org/adoption.

All pet adoptions include spay and neuter surgeries, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies and a microchip ID.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.