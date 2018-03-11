DENVER — It’s probably no surprise that dogs are the most popular pet in Colorado.

From hiking on a trail to hanging out at a brewery, our four-legged friends tend to join us on many of our Colorado adventures.

But is a dog the right pet for you? There are several things to consider before making the leap, according to the Association of Professional Dog Trainers.

For instance, why do you want a dog? There are good and bad motivations for adding a canine companion to your life.

THE GOOD

Regular exercise: Your dog can get you up and going.

Companionship: Dogs are social creatures and love being with people. They make wonderful companions.

Socialization: Having a dog is a great way to meet other people which can add a lot of enjoyment to your life.

THE BAD

A surprise gift: Even with the best intentions the recipient of the gifted dog may not be ready for the commitment of caring for it.

Nagging children: Even if your kids say "I'll take care of it," most of the care a dog receives comes from adults. You have to be realistic about the amount of time, energy, and money you have to care for a dog.

A fashion statement: A dog is a living creature that needs care, attention, and companionship. It is not a fashion accessory or a toy.

If you're not sure about whether you and your family are ready to have a dog, you might try being a foster home for an adoptable rescue dog.

You'll be giving the dog desperately needed care and love while learning if the dog-owner lifestyle is right for you.

