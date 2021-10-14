Puppy spends over 3 hours stuck in lawn furniture; firefighters come to help

PARKER, Colo. — A puppy spent over three hours stuck in a metal ring on the side of a patio chair until firefighters were able to arrive and free her.
Five firefighters from Rattlesnake Fire Protection District (RFPD) headed to a home on Cherry Way outside Parker, where they found the 12-week-old golden retriever, Alphabet, caught in lawn furniture.
They said it took them 45 minutes to free Alphabet after others had tried for three hours.
"The puppy was amazing," said Lloyd Standard, Assistant Chief for Rattlesnake Fire Protection District. "She was scared but she had a great disposition considering the position she was just in."
RFPD said they had to go back and forth to the truck, figuring out what tools to use, given the closeness to Alphabet's neck.
First, they tried bolt cutters, but the metal was too tough, RFPD said. With tools normally used for cutting cars apart, they managed to separate the chair from the ring that encircled Alphabet's neck.
About 45 minutes later, RFPD said they managed to free Alphabet, and she could return to her foster home, part of Retriever Rescue of Colorado.
Firefighters free dog stuck in a patio chair
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.