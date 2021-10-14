Puppy spends over 3 hours stuck in lawn furniture; firefighters come to help

A dog named Alphabet had quite the night on Wednesday when her head got stuck in a piece of lawn furniture; luckily, the fire department came to the rescue.

PARKER, Colo. — A puppy spent over three hours stuck in a metal ring on the side of a patio chair until firefighters were able to arrive and free her.

Five firefighters from Rattlesnake Fire Protection District (RFPD) headed to a home on Cherry Way outside Parker, where they found the 12-week-old golden retriever, Alphabet, caught in lawn furniture.

They said it took them 45 minutes to free Alphabet after others had tried for three hours.

"The puppy was amazing," said Lloyd Standard, Assistant Chief for Rattlesnake Fire Protection District. "She was scared but she had a great disposition considering the position she was just in."

RFPD said they had to go back and forth to the truck, figuring out what tools to use, given the closeness to Alphabet's neck.

First, they tried bolt cutters, but the metal was too tough, RFPD said. With tools normally used for cutting cars apart, they managed to separate the chair from the ring that encircled Alphabet's neck.

About 45 minutes later, RFPD said they managed to free Alphabet, and she could return to her foster home, part of Retriever Rescue of Colorado.

