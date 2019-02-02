GOLDEN, Colo. — The City of Golden is partnering with the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies for a celebration on International Golden Retriever Day on Sunday.

Humans and their well-behaved golden retrievers are invited to gather at the Golden Visitors Center starting at noon for a free dog photo and doggie bag of treats.

The Golden Retriever Gathering will then walk through Golden, pausing for a group photo near the Welcome to Golden arch and at the Golden History Park before ending at Parfet Park.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS