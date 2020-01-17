DENVER — Many 9NEWS viewers remember Kirk Montgomery, who spent years covering entertainment.

These days, he's in Grand Rapids anchoring the morning newscast and a lifestyle show.

Those who remember him also remember Joey, his beloved cocker spaniel.

Joey passed away last week at 12 1/2 years old.

"Rest in peace my good boy," Kirk said in a Facebook post about Joey's passing. "Thank you for rescuing me."

Kirk adopted Joey after the pup was on a Saturday morning segment for the Larimer County Humane Society in 2007.

"I'd had a rough year," Kirk said of that day. "I'd lost my mom. I'd lost my best friend from junior high, and I'd given some thought to a pet...Anyway, this woman walks in with this precious, scamp, raggedy-looking cocker spaniel pup and they're doing the segment and I was just transfixed."

Joey quickly gained fans and followers all over Denver and Colorado.

"For 12 1/2 years, we just made it work," Kirk said. "He profoundly changed my life. And I know if you're not a pet owner, it sounds like I'm just completely nuts but oh the adventures we had. And I'm just so touched that our adventure caught the imagination of so many people there in Colorado. And people really rooted us on and followed us all these years."

Kirk said he is touched that so many of those people have been there for him during this incredibly difficult time.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received since the death of my Joey," he wrote. "To be honest, I’m still processing the entire events leading up to that awful moment I had to make the hardest decision of my life... but the messages of love and support being sent my way is helping."

Watch the full conversation between Kim and Kirk below:

