Cat yoga is back in Denver

Downward dog is a popular yoga pose, but cats take center stage in this class.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — "Cats on Mats" yoga is back at Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

DAS said certified yoga instructors will host the classes as kittens and cats playfully prowl around the room.

In addition, to be a fun way for the community to get involved at the shelter, the yoga classes also raise funds for Denver Animal Protection (DAP).

The event lines up with peak feline breeding season and is great exposure for homeless animals to find loving, forever homes, according to DAS.

"Cats on Mats" yoga begins Friday, June 10, and continues every Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through September at 1241 West Bayaud Avenue.

Tickets cost $20 and are available online. Classes are limited to 20 people and last about one hour. Attendees need to bring their own yoga mat.

"Cats on Mats" will also offer a seated, accessible yoga class once a month —June 10, July 8, Aug. 5, and Sept. 9. This class is open to anyone but is designed for individuals who use wheelchairs, have balance difficulty, or prefer to be seated during class. The yoga class and postures will be adapted to the class participants' current level of function.

