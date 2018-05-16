The 12th annual Molly-Dharma Run will be held Sunday, June 10. The event benefits various pet rescue organizations.

Four rescue groups are in the running to be the beneficiary of this year's event. They include Evergreen Animal Protective League, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, the Intermountain Humane Society and Planet Pet. Following the run, there will be a drawing to determine which shelter will receive the proceeds.

Sparky

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley is one organization that could benefit. On Thursday they stopped by 9NEWS with Sparky, a 4-year-old red heeler who came to them from Texas.

He looks forward to going for walks, taking trips to the park, and hiking with his forever family. Sparky also gets along with other dogs and seems to enjoy their company.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, a microchip, vaccines, and a fourteen-day limited health guarantee through Redstone Animal Hospital!

The Molly-Dharma Run starts at 8:30 a.m. on June 10 at Platte River Bar and Grill on South Santa Fe Drive. It's $20 for a single rider or $30 for two or more riders. Online registration is not available, but you can make a donation.

