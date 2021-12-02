Where to share your photos for National Pet Day

9NEWS invites you to share your photos on Tuesday for National Pet Day.

COLORADO, USA — Tuesday is National Pet Day!

The April holiday celebrates the unconditional love of all pets from dogs and cats, to rabbits and rats along with everything in between.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), pets not only steal our hearts, but also contribute to our cardiovascular health by lowering cortisol, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.

We'd love to feature your wonderful pet photos on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS app.

To submit a photo or video, share with the 9NEWS app's Near Me feature.

Open the 9NEWS app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. Click the orange button in the top left part that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device. Fill out the fields: give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken. It will then be reviewed and could be used on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com today!