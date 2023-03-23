National Puppy Day: Send us your photos and see cute pics of pups

9NEWS invites you to share your dog photos on Thursday for National Puppy Day.

DENVER — Thursday is National Puppy Day!

The March holiday celebrates the unconditional love of all dogs whether mutts, mixes, purebreds and everything in between. The day is also designed to raise awareness about puppy mills and help prospective pet owners consider adoption.

We'd love to feature your dog photos on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS app.

To submit a photo or video, share with the 9NEWS app's Near Me feature.

Open the 9NEWS app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. Click the orange button in the top left part that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device. Fill out the fields: give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken. It will then be reviewed and could be used on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com today!

