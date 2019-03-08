LAKEWOOD, Colo. — New signs now warn cyclists in Lakewood that they're about to enter an off-leash dog park after a collision between a cyclist and a dog last week.

The park is just off of West Alameda Avenue across from the William Hayden Park and many mountain biking trails.

"If you're coming down from the top of the hill, the only sign indicating that it's an off-leash park is this sign right here," Julie Obreiter said Monday while, pointing to the sign on the neighborhood side.

RELATED: City of Lakewood promises changes after a dog was hit by a cyclist in an off-leash dog park

Her dog Tanner was hit by a cyclist in the park last week. Afterward, she said that cyclist helped carry her injured dog back to her house.

She sent an email to her Lakewood City Council Member to try to help make the park safer.

A city spokesperson said they found out about the issue from our calls and Obreiter's email on Monday and planned to put up a sign on the Alameda side of the park "as fast as they can."

By Wednesday, six new signs had been added, according to Obreiter who posted photos of the new signs on Tannerthedawg's Instagram account.

The city said a total of 10 signs will eventually be added, with two of them listing the rules of the off-leash area.

In her post, Obreiter also noted that the city closed off a social trail and put barriers in place to prevent its use. The city plans to gather feedback about any further modifications including possibly adding fencing or not allowing bikes in the space.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS