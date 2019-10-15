DENVER — Denver will be one of seven U.S. cities where Uber riders will have the opportunity to bring their pets on board their trip starting Wednesday.

Uber will introduce the new pilot ride option called Uber Pet to Denver, Austin, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay, according to a press release.

Riders will have to pay a $4 surcharge for the Uber Pet option, along with their standard trip fare.

The ridesharing company said riders with service animals are not expected nor required to use Uber Pet.

