GEORGETOWN, Colorado — Colorado icon Parker the Snow Dog was voted unanimously to be the Honorary Mayor of Georgetown, Colo., by the Town of Georgetown Selectmen on Tuesday night.

Parker, the mascot for Loveland Ski Area and camp therapy dog for the Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village, posed for photos with Georgetown Police Judge Lynette Kelsey after the news came in.

The Town of Georgetown will hold an official swearing-in ceremony at a date to be announced.

Parker the Snow Dog is a two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog who has stolen the hearts of Instagram followers from around the world, all eager to follow along on his next Colorado adventure.

Parker's reach is far and wide, earning him a follow from Broncos players Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, and all the 9NEWS personalities.

Some Denver Broncos players have even called Parker an “unofficial” mascot for the team, Parker does hold another official title several miles West of Mile High Stadium.

Parker is the official representative of the Loveland Ski Area, wearing goggles, napping in the lodge between photo shoots and greeting patrons with nuzzles.

Parker’s dog dad Dustin Schaefer manages Parker’s social media following, developing partnerships with local businesses, events, and charities. Parker the Snow Dog spends time visiting with the kids and adults who benefit from Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals.

Located in Empire, the Rocky Mountain Village is a fully accessible camp that is used by more than 800 children and adults with disabilities during the summer camping sessions.

Each of Parker's visit is documented with photos and videos that get liked by thousands of his social media followers.

To follow Parker the Snow Dog, check out his Instagram Page here: Instagram.com/officialsnowdog

