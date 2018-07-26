Clear Creek County — Inside an ambulance, Clear Creek County EMTs like Ed Smith have lots of stuff used to save the lives of people.

“We have an EKG machine, a defibrillator, medications,” Smith said.

But now they have something for the family pet too.

“People love their pets and sometimes they get into bad situations as well,” Smith said.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, each year up to 150,000 pets die in fires – mostly from the smoke.

“Humans generally get out of a house when it’s on fire, animals get scared and run and hide,” Smith said.

Now they have something to help thanks to pet oxygen masks.

Like the masks for people, pet masks fit over the face, but they are built longer to handle snouts and to put more oxygen in the lungs of our four-legged friends.

“We’re here to serve all parts of our community and all people and animals,” Smith said.

The masks are from the Invisible Fence Brand, which has donated about 23,500 masks to emergency responder departments all over the country.

