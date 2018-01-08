KUSA — Eugene, a 3-year-old terrier mix is a sweet guy with a taste for the good life. This 15-pound pup loves going for walks with volunteers at the Foothills Animal Shelter and gets so excited to see his leash.

He’s looking for a calm, stable home with a cozy lap to snuggle up on. Eugene would prefer to be the only dog in the home. It takes Eugene a moment to warm up, but a couple of treats and some gentle pets and he’s all yours.

Adopt Eugene today at Foothills Animal Shelter. His adoption fee is $200 and covers his initial vaccines, neuter surgery, medical and behavioral examinations, a free bag of Purina Pro pet food, and a certificate for a free vet exam.

