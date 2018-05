London is a spayed female, Lab mix who loves to be around people.

She's about 3-years-old and is sophisticated just like her name according to the Denver Animal Shelter.

London is also sweet, social and doesn't mind being around other dogs. She'll need an active home to keep her mind and body occupied, as she's athletic and smart.

Stop by or contact the Denver Animal Shelter if you're interested in adopting London.

