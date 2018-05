Rosie, a 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed, is in need of a forever home.

She's affectionate, friendly and enjoys getting attention from people of all ages. Rosie is also playful, smart and knows commands like sit, come, fetch and more!

She is housetrained and has lived with cats in the past.

You can meet Rosie and other great pets waiting to find a new home at the Dumb Friends League Quebec Street Shelter in Denver!

