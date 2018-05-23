Tork, an 8-year-old, Weimaraner, is a bundle of love and super happy fellow.

His tail is almost always wagging, and he loves every human he meets. He gets along well with other friendly dogs and enjoys cuddling and playing with his foster brother and sister.

He is great at sharing toys and LIVES to play fetch, however, Tork absolutely cannot be in a home with cats or other small critters.

Tork has quite a bit of energy and puppy joy, but he also loves relaxing and napping on his cushy dog bed. He is great with kids and enjoys car rides!

He is on a special diet due to a thin coat, but the diet is super easy to maintain.

