WATCH: Pets in Colorado have a snow day

Some people in the Denver metro saw a foot of snow. Many local dogs, a cat and even a pig came out to play.

COLORADO, USA — The strongest snowstorm Colorado has seen all season long blew through Wednesday night.

Those in the Denver metro area had up to a foot of fresh snow drop on their lawns overnight, piquing the interest of some pets around the state.

Many viewers captured videos of their pets as they spent time playing in the snow Thursday.

Here are a few of the videos.

This is Lainie, a Denver dog, who couldn't stop sticking their head in the snow.

A confident pig, named Link walked outside their Lakewood home to take a look at the snow.

This dog decided they needed to get their sled to shred away the day.

Here is a cat who may not realize that they may not like the product of this snow later when it melts.





