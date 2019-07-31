DENVER — It may just be the cutest hotel package offering to date.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is celebrating National Dog Day in August by offering hotel guests the option for a "Puppies + Prosecco" package.

From Friday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 26, those who book a night in the hotel’s luxury suite can receive their very own private puppy party complete with prosecco and Italian cicchetti from Panzano, a restaurant inside the hotel.

“Enjoy tail wags and puppy kisses while sipping prosecco and nibbling on Italian cicchettis from Panzano,” the hotel’s website reads.

The puppies are from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill rescue shelter for young pups through the Rocky Mountain Region. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated back to the organization.

Interested guests only need to let the front desk know when they'd like an hour of play time with six to 10 puppies.

The hotel package doesn't come cheap, though. The luxury suite plus the package will cost about $1,262 per night, according to USA Today.

