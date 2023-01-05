Dogs displaced in tornado looking for homes in Colorado

The Colorado shelter is accepting blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, and water for impacted areas in Oklahoma.

GOLDEN, Colo — A dozen dogs arrived in Colorado on Sunday from an area of Oklahoma devastated by a tornado.

The dogs were accepted by Golden's Foothills Animal Shelter after making the journey from Pottawattamie County, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma and foster-based rescue organization Saving Pets at Risk (SPAR) suffered damage to its holding kennels and its foster families in the tornado in April in areas of Cole and Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Foothills Animal Shelter said it will provide veterinary care and behavior support for the dogs, as well as send pet care supplies to Oklahoma to assist SPAR. Additional transfers will follow as response efforts continue.

Once the dogs receive care, they will be up for adoption at Foothills Animal Shelter. The Oklahoma pups will be listed on its website as soon as they become available. The shelter's adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Golden shelter is also accepting items for the arriving pets and SPAR's response in Oklahoma, including blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, and water. Items can be dropped off at Foothills Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

"The heartbreaking tornado in Oklahoma further emphasizes the importance of partnerships, and we count on our generous community to continue providing critical resources to animals whenever the need arises," said Lisa Feldman, Director of Philanthropy at Foothills Animal Shelter.

"Your gift to SPAR or to Foothills truly is lifesaving and lifechanging for animals who rely on our facility and transfer partnerships. Our work would not be possible without your generosity."

