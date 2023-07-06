Denver dog a finalist in wacky pet name contest

The good pup is among the nominees in a national wacky pet naming contest.

DENVER — A pup from Colorado may have the wackiest name in the country.

Captain Good Boy is a nominee in a Nationwide pet insurance wacky pet name contest.

Dog mom Lilly A. said Captain Good Boy is an English sheepdog originally known as Angelo. Lilly said she adopted Captain Good Boy during the pandemic.

“When I decided to adopt a dog, I knew I would be constantly telling him what a good boy he is—so I decided to incorporate that into his name,” Lilly A said. “He is black and white, which reminded me of a captain’s hat, so I determined that he was the captain of all the good boys. That’s how I landed on Captain Good Boy for my best friend’s name.”

Nationwide pet insurance is sponsoring the contest to determine the wackiest pet name. Voting can be done online.

“He’s a big boy,” Lilly says, “But he is the bounciest dog on the planet…. I believe he’s part bunny because he has an insane vertical. He can jump above my head…. Overall, he’s a very goofy boy and he brings me so much joy every day.”

