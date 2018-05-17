Do you want to feel like you're at the royal wedding this weekend without leaving your living room?

Make these lemon-elderflower cupcakes and you'll be snacking on the same flavor cake as the guests who are really there.

And if you don't care at all about the royal wedding, these are just really good cupcakes and absolutely still worth making.

They're light, fresh-tasting and tangy.

Enjoy!

*Note - if you like a lot of frosting, I would increase the amount here. The recipe makes the perfect amount to frost 12 cupcakes with the amount seen in the pictures and video.

Lemon-elderflower cupcakes

Makes: 12 cupcakes

Ingredients:

For cupcakes:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter (at room temperature)

1 cup sugar

zest from 1 lemon

2 eggs

2 Tbsp elderflower syrup

2/3 cup milk

For icing:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup + 2 Tbs powdered sugar

2 Tbsp elderflower syrup

juice from 1/2 lemon

Optional:

More lemon zest for decoration

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° Mix flour, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Beat butter, sugar and lemon zest for a couple minutes or until smooth and slightly creamy. Add eggs and elderflower syrup and continue beating until well combined. Beat in half the flour mixture, then half the milk. Repeat until a smooth batter is formed. Line a 12-cup muffin tin. Divide the batter between the cups. They should be about 2/3 to 3/4 full. Bake 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick, inserted into the center comes out clean. Meanwhile, make the buttercream frosting. Beat butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. It will take several minutes. Add elderflower syrup and lemon juice and beat to combine. When cupcakes are done baking, transfer to a rack to cool completely before frosting. Frost and decorate cupcakes as desired!

© 2018 KUSA