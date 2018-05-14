KUSA – Every race has runners, walkers and plenty of encouragers along the route - like Sue and John Peters.

Sue and John clapped and cheered on runners near the finish line of the race at Festival Park in Castle Rock. The couple didn’t run the 5K, but they felt the emotion along the last leg.

“It’s not something that you think is ever going to happen to you,” Sue said.

The couple stood beside a poster covered in pictures of their son, Chris and his friend, Joe Timlin. The high school buddies were among five men who died in an avalanche on April 20, 2013.

“He worked hard and he played hard,” Sue said.

“And we miss him,” John added.

Mother’s Day was bittersweet for families taking part in Rylie’s Run. The 5K race was named for 12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger who died last year after a car crashed into a Parker running store. Her parents organized the race and encouraged families to create posters for their lost loved ones. Those posters were staked along the final stretch of the race called “Memory Mile.”

“We had grandparents and parents and kids and everybody just represented here and it was a fun labor of love for people as well,” said Meghann Guentensberger, Rylie’s mom.

Guentensberger said her family has talked a lot about grief over the past year and doesn’t want the subject to be taboo.

“The way to help grief is to tell stories and we love talking about Rylie, and we love being able to share her story and it’s so powerful to come together with other people and hear their stories,” she said.

Those stories and memories were put on display for all the runners to see. Sue and John Peters cheered on their friend, Joy Timlin. Before she crossed the finish line, Joy stopped to chat and take pictures with the Peters beside the poster created for their sons.

“Anytime I know a parent loses a child, I definitely have an invested feeling in what they might be going through,” Joy said. “I think about our Joe and I’ll always have people like Rylie in mind. There’s people that you’ll never meet that you feel like you know.”

Rylie’s Run was free to the public, but donations were encouraged. The proceeds will go to Rylie’s ARK, a non-profit the Guentensberger family created in Rylie’s honor to encourage “acts of random kindness.”

After the race on Sunday, the family dedicated “Rylie’s Little Free Library,” a free book exchange at Festival Park.

