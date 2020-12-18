Colorado seniors to get free, expedited COVID-19 test

COVIDCheck Colorado will offer the test to seniors on Monday, Dec. 21, with results guaranteed by Dec. 24.

COLORADO, USA — COVIDCheck Colorado designated Dec. 21 as a day for seniors to get a free test for COVID-19, with results guaranteed in three days.

They have labeled the effort #crushCovidCO.

COVIDCheck Colorado has 18 locations across the state. A list of those locations can be found here.

The state's senior population can take advantage of the free day at one of the drive-through testing sites. There is no lengthy paperwork and no charges. Seniors who do so on this coming Monday, Dec. 21, will receive their results within three days, by Dec. 24. It's good information to have if they are presently not feeling well, or are planning any small family gatherings for the holiday.

The test sites are sponsored by the Gary Community Investments Foundation. They have been doing testing in the state from the onset of the pandemic, beginning their efforts in schools.

Gary Community Investments Foundation Vice President of Communications Chyrise Harris said the whole process will take about 15 minutes.

“Its very easy," Harris said. "You drive up to a test site, we ask that you show up wearing a mask, and someone will greet you and get you checked in — and get your information so we can quickly deliver your test results after you get your test."

Test results will be received within 36-72 hours. Seniors with a positive result will receive a phone call from a doctor or nurse to talk about next steps.

Harris said the foundation recognizes that many seniors might have been worrying about the process, or the paperwork or finding test locations near them. So, they are eliminating all the potential roadblocks.

"This is not a very intrusive test," Harris said. "You’ll spend about 5-10 seconds in each nostril getting a nasal PCR swab from one of our medically trained administers and then you are on your way."

Also, Harris said she and her on-site professionals recognize that Colorado's older residents are suffering the majority of the death in the pandemic. They are only 16% of the population, but make up 80% of deaths.

Testing will help slow the spread of the virus as the vaccines roll out, and potentially lower the number of fatalities in this very fragile group," Harris said.

Harris also said if seniors can’t make it on Monday, they do have an option. They can go whenever they have an opportunity, but probably won’t have results as quickly as if they go on Monday.

The foundation also said they will offer tests through COVIDCheck Colorado free of charge to anyone who needs or wants a test, not just seniors. But they wanted to designate a day for rapid results for older residents going into the holiday.

About #CrushCOVIDCO — Monday, Dec. 21

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Coloradans are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 for free through COVIDCheck Colorado on Dec. 21 so that we can work as a community to stay safe, healthy and #CRUSHCovidCO. Testing is a vital component of reducing the spread of the virus and keeping yourself and our communities safe. COVIDCheck Colorado is offering free, fast and reliable testing to every Coloradan. You do not need to have a known exposure or symptoms to be tested; testing is available to everyone at many convenient locations throughout the state. No insurance or license is needed. Scheduling a test is easy. Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test" to register. All sites have drive-thru or walk-up locations that will accept folks without an appointment as well. While individuals are encouraged not to participate in gatherings before the holidays, proactive testing can be a great way to know whether or not you could be infected with COVID before exposing yourself to others. Tests for seniors that are performed on Dec. 21 are guaranteed to have results by Dec. 24. See which location works best for you and make an appointment online now for Monday. FREE testing will remain available beyond December 21st. Just visit covidcheckcoloardo.org for the most updated test site hours and locations.