This guide is designed to help connect older adults with a wide range of transportation services in the Denver/Boulder metropolitan area. The Getting There Collaborative is committed to helping older adults live independently and enjoy community life for as long as possible. Transportation services are an important part of maintaining a high quality of life.

How to get your copy of the Getting There Guide:

Download the digital version of the guide by clicking on the English or Español versions below.

English or Español

DRMAC Transportation Information and Assistance Center

TransitOptions is a quick and easy interactive tool designed to help individuals find specialized transportation that meets each person’s specific needs. Based on DRMAC's Getting There Guide, the database walks the user through a short series of questions that will determine the best transportation option(s) available to meet trip requirements. TransitOptions includes a wide variety of transportation options across the Denver metro area and while geared toward anyone, is designed to meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. To find the best transportation option to meet your needs, simply answer the questions as prompted and you will be provided with a list of providers that are right for you!

Call 303-243-3113 to get an in-depth consultation to help determine your specific needs and connect you with the transportation providers best suited for you.

NFRMPO Transportation Information and Assistance Center

For those in the Larimer and Weld County area, there is the NFRMPO Riders Guide. There is also a database similar to TransitOptions, called Find My Ride.

Request a hard copy of the Getting There Guide

You can request a hard copy of the Getting There Guide WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Please be sure to include your name and mailing address.

