Download the complete Senior Law Handbook CLICK HERE. For the PDF version, CLICK HERE.

Or, you can scroll down to find individual chapters which can be downloaded by clicking on the Chapter links.

Request a hard copy of the 2017 Senior Law Handbook

Please submit your request and we will send the Senior Law Handbook as quickly as we are able. In the meantime, if you have any legal questions, please use the digital version of the Handbook that can be found below.

Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.

Download individual chapters by clicking on the Chapter links below.

1- Social Security Benefits

2 - Medicare

3 - Health Insurance Beyond Medicare

4 - Medicaid

5 - Government Programs and Financial Assistance

6 - Veterans’ Benefits

7 - Long-Term Care Insurance

8 - Financial Difficulty for Seniors

9 - Employment Discrimination

10 - Workers’ Compensation and Seniors

11 - Arm Yourself with Consumer Protection Information

12 - Protecting Yourself from Crime

13 - Family Relationships

14 - Grandparent Custody and Visitation Issues

15 - Estate Planning: Wills, Trusts, and Your Property

16 - Estate and Succession Planning for Farmers and Ranchers

17 - Annuities

18 - Philanthropy and Planned Giving

19 - Estate Planning For Non-Traditional Families

20 - Reverse Mortgages

21 - Assisted Living and Nursing Home Issues

22 - Hospital Discharge Planning: Advocating for Seniors’ Medicare Rehabilitation Benefits

23 - Powers of Attorney

24 - Medical Advance Directives

25 - Conservatorship of Adults

26 - Guardianship of Adults

27 - Hospice and Palliative Care: Options for Care at the End of Life

28 - What to Do When Someone Dies: Responsibilities of the Personal Representative and Trustee Under Probate

29 - Family Discussions, Decisions, and Dispute Resolution

30 - Programs, Services, and Resources for Older Adults

31 - Aging in Place: Maintaining Your Independence at Home

32 - Lifelong Learning and the Aging Brain

33 - Mandatory Reporting of Elder Abuse

34 - Simplify Your Life: How to Manage Your Estate and Life — and Benefit You and Your Heirs

Appendix A. Glossary

Appendix B. Legal Resources*

Appendix C. 2017 Sponsors

