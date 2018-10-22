Denver, CO — October 15th through December 7th is the time to review your current Medicare Prescriptions Drug Plan (Part D) or your Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C) and make any changes for 2019. Changes will be effective January 1, 2019.

Medicare plan prices and formularies (list of covered drugs) can change so it’s very important to consider choosing a plan that best covers your drugs and saves you money.

You can evaluate your coverage and enroll on your own by going to www.medicare.gov

If you would like assistance navigating your options, contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at 888-696-7213.

