The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Area Agency on Aging is the place to be for help for older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers and their families. We’re dedicated to making sure you get connected to the resources you need to age well and independently. Network of Care is a free, comprehensive online resource to help you find assistance with a wide variety of topics and to access providers in your community - everything from transportation, housing, meals, health care and more.
The Network of Care library features:
- More than 30,000 health articles
- A comprehensive list of medications, with a photo library to help you identify medications
- Medical tests, with explanations of what to expect and how to prepare
- Information on support groups for different illnesses and diagnoses for individuals and their families
- Interactive tools to help you make smart decisions about your health
- A symptom checker by area of the body to learn possible causes of conditions
The Network of Care website can be translated into 54 different languages with a simple click. Use the “Large Print” function to make the site easier to read, or access the site with screen readers for low vision. You can also email or print health articles and provider listings directly from the site.
Sign up for the online Personal Health Record to keep health and advance directive information at no cost to you. This information is kept in a secure file that only you and your designees can access. The Personal Health Record feature proves especially helpful to families living long distances from each other who need to stay in touch about a loved one.
