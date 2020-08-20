31st annual 'Salute to Seniors' goes virtual

The event typically draws large crowds to the Colorado Convention Center, but like so many other events during the coronavirus crisis, organizers needed a new plan.

DENVER — The 31st annual "Salute to Seniors" has a new home this year – the internet.

The event typically draws large crowds to the Colorado Convention Center, but like so many other events during the coronavirus crisis, organizers needed a new plan.

The Colorado Gerontological Society will stage the "Virtual Salute" over two days, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21-22.

"Many have enjoyed the Salute as a live event and we're excited to explore this new format," Executive Director Eileen Doherty said. "By joining us on the Facebook platform, you'll get the most out of the event. You'll be able to interact with our exhibitors, network with your fellow attendees and you'll be entered in a raffle at the end of each day."

With 9NEWS Senior Source Correspondent Mark Koebrich serving as a guide, attendees will be able to access some 60 exhibitors offering resources, information and tools for healthy living and independent lives.

For example, there will be information on home care, legal services, housing, recreational activities, insurance, transportation and financial services. Attendees will be able to ask questions and interact with exhibitors using a chatbox.

The program also includes guest speakers, including Jack York of iNTL2. York will talk about new ways of staying connected with old friends and maintaining connections with the help of technology. The program also includes Joe Brady, a National Board Certified practitioner of Oriental Medicine – he's an internationally recognized expert on healthy aging.

As usual, there will be entertainment on both days, including Hazel Miller and The Collective and a virtual car show by the Forney Museum of Transportation.

Instructions for joining the event are below:

How do I find the Salute to Seniors?

Visit www.senioranswers.org which takes you to the registration form for the event. Click on the blue registration button. You will go to “hop-in” (not ZOOM.) You will need to put in your name and create your own password with six letters such as your name. (Remember the password because you will need it for Friday and Saturday events). You will get a note saying you are registered. You will get email reminders from hop-in with a link this week that you are registered and the event is happening. You can start signing in at hop-in at 10:45 am to join the event on both Friday and Saturday with the link and password. There are buttons on the left of the screen. This is the main menu that allows you to navigate between the reception, the stage and the expo. When you click one of the buttons, you go to that area of the Salute. On the right side of the screen, you will have the ability to chat with the reception, the stage and the expo. You can also talk to some expo vendors because they will be at their booths waiting for you to talk or ask questions. In the expo area, you will find booths for all the vendors. Click on the image of the booth you want to visit as well as sign up for discounts or promotions and more information. For everyone who pre-registers, you will receive a video on how to hear the stage presenters and the entertainment, how to visit the booths, and how to talk with the vendors and use the chat. The videos on how to join the event will also be on the website: www.senioranswers.org

If you are interested in a Colorado Senior Law Handbook, or a Colorado Senior Resource Guidebook, you can pick them up at the Colorado Gerontological Society’s offices at the address below:

“The Butters House”

1129 Pennsylvania Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

The publications are on the front porch and there is no limit to the number of copies you may have.