Senior Law Day being held by Adams, Broomfield district attorney's office

THORNTON, Colo — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves Adams and Broomfield counties, will be hosting its third annual Senior Law Day next month.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Adams 12 Five Star Schools Conference Center, located at 1500 E. 128th Ave. in Thornton.

Programming includes valuable new information for senior citizens, family members, caregivers and service providers. There will also be a number of exhibits that can be viewed and a sign-up for a free 15-minute consultation with a lawyer.

Seating is limited and pre-registration is highly encouraged. Anyone interested in attending can pre-register here.

Breakfast and lunch are included with registration, and each attendee will be given the 2023 Colorado Bar Association's Senior Law Handbook.

More information on the event can be found on the Westminster Police Department's website. Anyone with questions can contact Ms. Williams at 303-500-7059.

