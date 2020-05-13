Forever Home Foundation, Silver Leaf Mortgage join forces to help seniors

Mobile Clean Room Office created to service older adults in a safe environment. | PAID CONTENT

Until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, seniors are urged to stay home and avoid crowds as they are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the novel coronavirus.

The daily risks seniors are facing during this pandemic are extraordinary. Most of us sit back with a feeling of helplessness, wondering how we can help keep our grandparents, mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers safe in nursing homes or care centers and even more so for those struggling to live safely in their own homes.

Our senior community needs masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), they need sanitation supplies and they need help with everyday tasks that put them at risk such as rides to doctor visits or getting groceries. However, even these simple-sounding tasks pose significant risks to them if they are not done is a safe manner.

That is why the Forever Home Foundation has partnered with Silver Leaf Mortgage, Colorado’s #1 reverse mortgage broker to create a COVID-19 Community Outreach Program. Utilizing Silver Leaf Mortgage’s Mobile Office Clean Room RV, we can get seniors the much-needed masks and gloves, cleaning and sanitation supplies, food and other essentials to keep living safely – BUT WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT TODAY!

In addition, this program provides the same essential items to care centers, nursing homes, first responders and any other organization that interact with the seniors in Colorado daily.

Through the generosity and support of our partners, including Silver Leaf Mortgage, Canyon Title, Dean Gary Realty, Streets at SouthGlenn, ProTech Bio Hazard Remediation, Colorado Safety Supply Company and numerous other businesses and individuals throughout Colorado the Foundation has been able to fund the initial programs, but we still need your help to continue our efforts and do more.

To ensure that the foundation can carry out its mission of supporting the COVID-19 Community Outreach Program safely within state regulatory requirements, Silver Leaf Mortgage based in Centennial, Colorado helped create the Mobile Clean Room Office.

Utilizing a specially designed 2020 Thor Outlaw recreation vehicle, Silver Leaf Mortgage created the Mobile Clean Room Office. It includes two fully equipped mobile workspaces, each separated by a sealed glass wall, providing a safe, segregated workspace. There are also two sealed entrances so clients can enter separately from staff.

The Mobile Clean Room Office concept provides a clean and sterilized environment that travels directly to clients, rather than putting them and others in harm’s way traveling to an office to meet or sign documents. No one will enter the client’s home and risk spreading the Coronavirus. The client is in a safe and sterilized environment where they can relax and take their time asking questions about the support programs. For example, seniors can go through a loan application process, copy documents, participate in an electronic or paper loan signing, and closing of mortgage loans, all with no human contact.

To further ensure client and staff safety, the Company will sanitize the entire unit with the Victory VP200ESK commercial-grade electrostatic disinfecting fogger after each visit. Designed for hospitals to eliminate the Coronavirus and many other viruses and bacteria, the Victory electrostatically disinfects an area up to 2,800 square foot in a single treatment using a Purtab chemical solution. Purtab is a commercial grade, powerful and versatile disinfecting and sanitizing solution. It is shown to kill 99.999% of all bacteria and viruses including Coronavirus, Staph, Noroviruses, Influenza, H1N1, Rhinoviruses, C-Diff (aka Clostridioides Difficile), bloodborne pathogens, and others too numerous to mention. The CDC and EPA substantiates that the fogging device destroys pathogens up to 50 times better than bleach and is environmentally friendly. This comprehensive disinfecting plan will ensure a 99.999% germ and virus free environment for all.

If you have the ability to support us, here are ways you can help today:

Donations are the main way you can support our mission.

Monetary

Cleaning supplies

Non-perishable food items

Household essential items

Toiletries

To Make a Donation Visit: http://foreverhomefoundation.org/ways-to-donate/

Or call the Forever Home Foundation at: (720) 458-4043

YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE for our most precious loved ones during this unprecedented crisis!!

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS OFFERED TO SENIORS BY THE FOREVER HOME FOUNDATION:

The Home Repair Program provides small balance loans to seniors, generally under $15,000, to allow the senior homeowner to keep up with the needed repairs on their home.

The Small Grant Program serves seniors whose economic conditions qualify them for a grant to repair, maintain, and preserve their home.

The Loan Assistance Program provides access for the senior to more standard local and national loan programs, home equity loans, home refinance loans, and reverse mortgage loan programs.

The Volunteer Assistance Program serves seniors whose economic conditions qualify them to receive Volunteer Group Assistance to help with needed home repairs. The program includes adult/teen volunteers willing to assist seniors with various home renovation projects. We also have qualified contractors that offer volunteer services in their respective trades.

The Adopt a Senior Program allows for a Financial Donor to Adopt a Senior Family and help that specific family in need.

© 2020 FOREVER HOME FOUNDATION, (.org) 501(c)3. The Foundation is a registered public charity. 100% of all donations go directly to the programs we support. For more information go to ww.ForeverHomeFoundation.org.

