Shop handmade items featuring Colorado creators on Artists Sunday

The event aims to boost sales for creators of art.

COLORADO, USA — Artist Sunday launched Wednesday featuring 650 artists and artisans all over the nation, in time to help people find handmade items for gifts this holiday season.

The event hosts work by more than 100 Colorado artists and takes place annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

"Colorado is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to support the creative class," said Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries. "Artists Sunday is a great way to support local artists, celebrate creativity and find unique, meaningful gifts for everyone who appreciates the arts."

Those interested can head to the Astist Sunday website to see the specials, events and promotions taking place this weekend.

People are also able to search by artist name, type of work, city and state.

As people shop on Black Friday, Artist Sunday wants consumers to think about adding homemade pieces to their cart.

"Every day, we add more artists and organizations who are committed to making Artists Sunday a household name alongside Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday," said Artists Sunday founder Christopher Sherman.

Artists featured create everything from murals to jewelry to digital fabrication.

