Reading books has always been a fun hobby for me. I remember being the kid in class who would pull out any of the “Harry Potter” books and read secretly instead of texting my friends from across the room.

As an avid reader, I’m always eagerly thinking about the next book I want to read. Sometimes, however, finding a good book may seem like a daunting task.

Amazon has a great resource to find well-reviewed and trending books. It keeps track of its most-read and sold books on a list, which is updated each week.

Here are the categories, according to the website:

Most read section is pertinent to Kindle readers and Audible audiobook listeners. Titles are ranked by the average number of people reading or listening to each title daily.

ranks the books according to how many copies are sold through Amazon.com, Amazon bookstores, Audible.com (owned by Amazon) and books being read through a digital subscription.

Some titles remain on the charts for weeks such as Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which has been on the fiction most sold list for 59 weeks and counting.

For other titles, it may be the first week being on a chart. And not to my surprise, all the famous “Harry Potter” books have made it on the most-read chart for more than 100 weeks.

If you have not already taken advantage of Amazon’s weekly book charts, hopefully they will help you narrow down which book to read or gift next.

Oct. 20 charts for most sold books

Top 20 Fiction:

“The Guardians” by John Grisham

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood

“The Institute” by Stephen King

“When We Believed in Mermaids” by Barbara O’Neal

“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“The Dressmaker’s Gift” by Fiona Valpy

“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K Rowling

“Unsouled” by Will Wight

“The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

“Bloody Genius” by John Sandford

“The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro

“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

“The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly

“Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout

“East of Eden” by John Steinbeck

“My Big Fat Fake Wedding” by Lauren Landish

Top 20 Nonfiction:

“Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow

“Me” by Elton John

“Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell

“Blowout” by Rachel Maddow

“I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb

“Educated” by Tara Westover

“The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe

“Dear Girls” by Ali Wong

“The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek

“The Storm Before the Storm” by Mike Duncan

“The Body” by Bill Bryson

“Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

“Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“Inside Out” by Demi Moore

“Unfu*k Yourself” by Gary John Bishop

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey

“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson

“Wild Game” by Adrienne Brodeur

Oct. 20 charts for most read books

Top 20 Fiction:

“The Institute” by Stephen King

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K Rowling

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K Rowling

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” by J.K Rowling

“The Guardians” by John Grisham

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K Rowling

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” by J.K Rowling

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K Rowling

“Bloody Genius” by John Sandford

“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood

“The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K Rowling

“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

“The Dressmaker’s Gift” by Fiona Valpy

“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“Lethal Agent” by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills

“It” by Stephen King

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

Top 20 Nonfiction:

“Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“Educated” by Tara Westover

“Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow

“Blowout” by Rachel Maddow

“Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb

“Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey

“12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson

“Inside Out” by Demi Moore

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie

“Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis

“Never Split the Difference” by Chris Voss & Tahl Raz

“Me” by Elton John

“Super Attractor” by Gabrielle Bernstein

“Unfu*k Yourself” by Gary John Bishop

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah

Other good resources to find top-selling books:

