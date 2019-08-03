The Englewood-based conglomerate that owns HSN and QVC Inc. (NYSE: QVCD) has restructured the company further since the two networks combined under the same business in the fall.

In a Feb. 27 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing for its shareholder breakdown of year-end and fourth-quarter earnings, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), the company that was rebranded from John Malone's Liberty Interactive, noted that HSN is now a subsidiary of QVC Inc. As of Dec. 31, Qurate included QVC U.S., QVC International and HSN.

The restructuring, according to the filing, is intended to better facilitate cross-platform initiatives across the QVC and HSN businesses.

Qurate acquired HSN in December 2017, and slashed hundreds of jobs in October — mostly in St. Petersburg, where HSN has a large corporate campus.

