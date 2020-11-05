Macy's reopens 11 Colorado locations on Monday

Macy's will also offer curbside pick-up.

DENVER — Macy’s is reopening to customers at 11 stores in the Denver metro area on Monday.

Select Macy’s stores will be open to the public for in-store shopping and contact-free curbside pick-up, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, May 11.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Greater Denver area community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

The retail chain says it will conduct frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, implement social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between all customers and colleagues, install sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store and plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s is asking workers to wear face masks and is guiding daily worker wellness checks before reporting to work.

Available In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up

Macy’s Aurora Town Center

Macy’s Boulder Twenty Ninth Street

Macy’s Chapel Hills

Macy’s Flat Iron Crossing

Macy’s Fort Collins Foothills Fashion

Macy’s Loveland Shops At Centerra

Macy’s Orchard Town Center

Macy’s Park Meadows

Macy’s Southglenn Streets

Macy’s Southwest Plaza

Available In-Store Shopping

Macy’s Southglenn Furniture

Macy's encourages customers who prefer the ease of pick-up to utilize contact-free curbside service at Macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app between Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up.