DENVER — Celebrate the holidays this Friday by visiting the Museo de las Americas for their holiday market, Mercado de Navidad.

Local vendors and artists will be setting up shop at the museum, located at 861 Santa Fe Drive, for Cultural First Friday that starts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy from the one-of-a-kind holiday gifts that will be sold by vendors that include: Victor Adeniran (painting), Xencs (jewelry), Mamibel (piñatas), Lynn Fresquez (santos), Karma Leigh (jewelry), Elsita Ortega (jewelry), Susan Luna (clothing), Leslie Perez (sarape items), Ana Marina Sanchez (jewelry), Yolia Creations (jewelry), and others.

A food truck will also be available on the back patio of the museum, according to the museum's website.

For details on the museum's Christmas market, visit their Facebook page.

