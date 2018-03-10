KUSA — Denver's official fashion week returns next month with a fresh lineup of designers and boutiques from places both as close as Cherry Creek and as far away as Australia.

DFW - presented by Mile High Luxury Real Estate and hosted by 303 Magazine - kicks off on Sunday, November 4 with the Children's and Teen Fashion Show, where models from ages six to 17 walk the runway in clothes by designers and Denver boutiques alongside a performance by Cherry Creek Dance.

RELATED | This 17-year-old will be the youngest designer ever to be showcased at Denver Fashion Week

What to watch: The youngest designer in DFW history - 17-year-old Dalton Bidula of Shape Streetwear.

Sunday, November 4 - Children's and Teen Fashion Show

  • Pleiades Designs
  • Peach and Penny
  • Beauty Underground Kids
  • Shape Streetwear

The second part of Sunday evening features local designers, including DFW Veterans Steve Sells, Topping Designs, Rachel Marie Hurst and Tyne Hall as well as first-timer Allison Nicole.

Sunday, November 4 - Local Designers

  • Steve Sells Studios
  • Topping Designs
  • Rachel Marie Hurst
  • Tyne Hall
  • Allison Nicole

Thursday's runway show features designers making their DFW debut with a focus on streetwear.

RELATED | Meet the Colorado designer who uses liquid glitter to create 'fun and fearless' fashion

What to watch: Electric Bubblegum makes clothes using liquid glitter!

Thursday, November 8 - Streetwear

  • Rebellelion
  • darkm0th industry
  • Electric Bubblegum
  • A Vintage Frame of Mind
  • Station
  • Interracial Friends

Local boutique, Garbarini will present national and international designers — with some making their first DFW debut and some we saw last year. The night will feature top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California.

What to watch: Everything! This is fashion from around the word.

Saturday, November 10 - Garbarini Presents National Designers

  • 360 Cashmere / New York
  • Pam and Gela / California
  • Nicholas K / New York
  • Milly / New York
  • Zadig and Voltaire / New York
  • J Brand / California
  • Nour Hammour / Paris
  • Sam New York / New York

DFW wouldn't be complete without the iconic Hair Show. Denver's top stylists and award-winning production team come together for a night that always turns heads.

What to watch: Last season, models got their hair cut live on stage during the show, which is quite fascinating!

Sunday, November 11 - The Hair Show

  • Beauty Underground
  • Joe Denny
  • Three Cutters
  • The Look
  • Charlie Price
  • El Salon
  • Vanity Dollz
  • James Mucker

Where: Runway shows (Nov. 4 / 8 / 10/ 11) @ Lumenati Productions- 3839 Jackson St., Denver

Panels and workshops (Nov. 5/ 6 / 7) @ McNichols Civic Center Building - 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

© 2018 KUSA-TV