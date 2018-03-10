KUSA — Denver's official fashion week returns next month with a fresh lineup of designers and boutiques from places both as close as Cherry Creek and as far away as Australia.

DFW - presented by Mile High Luxury Real Estate and hosted by 303 Magazine - kicks off on Sunday, November 4 with the Children's and Teen Fashion Show, where models from ages six to 17 walk the runway in clothes by designers and Denver boutiques alongside a performance by Cherry Creek Dance.

What to watch: The youngest designer in DFW history - 17-year-old Dalton Bidula of Shape Streetwear.

Sunday, November 4 - Children's and Teen Fashion Show

Pleiades Designs

Peach and Penny

Beauty Underground Kids

Shape Streetwear

The second part of Sunday evening features local designers, including DFW Veterans Steve Sells, Topping Designs, Rachel Marie Hurst and Tyne Hall as well as first-timer Allison Nicole.

Sunday, November 4 - Local Designers

Steve Sells Studios

Topping Designs

Rachel Marie Hurst

Tyne Hall

Allison Nicole

Thursday's runway show features designers making their DFW debut with a focus on streetwear.

What to watch: Electric Bubblegum makes clothes using liquid glitter!

Thursday, November 8 - Streetwear

Rebellelion

darkm0th industry

Electric Bubblegum

A Vintage Frame of Mind

Station

Interracial Friends

Local boutique, Garbarini will present national and international designers — with some making their first DFW debut and some we saw last year. The night will feature top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California.

What to watch: Everything! This is fashion from around the word.

Saturday, November 10 - Garbarini Presents National Designers

360 Cashmere / New York

Pam and Gela / California

Nicholas K / New York

Milly / New York

Zadig and Voltaire / New York

J Brand / California

Nour Hammour / Paris

Sam New York / New York

DFW wouldn't be complete without the iconic Hair Show. Denver's top stylists and award-winning production team come together for a night that always turns heads.

What to watch: Last season, models got their hair cut live on stage during the show, which is quite fascinating!

Sunday, November 11 - The Hair Show

Beauty Underground

Joe Denny

Three Cutters

The Look

Charlie Price

El Salon

Vanity Dollz

James Mucker

Where: Runway shows (Nov. 4 / 8 / 10/ 11) @ Lumenati Productions- 3839 Jackson St., Denver

Panels and workshops (Nov. 5/ 6 / 7) @ McNichols Civic Center Building - 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

