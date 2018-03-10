KUSA — Denver's official fashion week returns next month with a fresh lineup of designers and boutiques from places both as close as Cherry Creek and as far away as Australia.
DFW - presented by Mile High Luxury Real Estate and hosted by 303 Magazine - kicks off on Sunday, November 4 with the Children's and Teen Fashion Show, where models from ages six to 17 walk the runway in clothes by designers and Denver boutiques alongside a performance by Cherry Creek Dance.
RELATED | This 17-year-old will be the youngest designer ever to be showcased at Denver Fashion Week
What to watch: The youngest designer in DFW history - 17-year-old Dalton Bidula of Shape Streetwear.
Sunday, November 4 - Children's and Teen Fashion Show
- Pleiades Designs
- Peach and Penny
- Beauty Underground Kids
- Shape Streetwear
The second part of Sunday evening features local designers, including DFW Veterans Steve Sells, Topping Designs, Rachel Marie Hurst and Tyne Hall as well as first-timer Allison Nicole.
Sunday, November 4 - Local Designers
- Steve Sells Studios
- Topping Designs
- Rachel Marie Hurst
- Tyne Hall
- Allison Nicole
Thursday's runway show features designers making their DFW debut with a focus on streetwear.
RELATED | Meet the Colorado designer who uses liquid glitter to create 'fun and fearless' fashion
What to watch: Electric Bubblegum makes clothes using liquid glitter!
Thursday, November 8 - Streetwear
- Rebellelion
- darkm0th industry
- Electric Bubblegum
- A Vintage Frame of Mind
- Station
- Interracial Friends
Local boutique, Garbarini will present national and international designers — with some making their first DFW debut and some we saw last year. The night will feature top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California.
What to watch: Everything! This is fashion from around the word.
Saturday, November 10 - Garbarini Presents National Designers
- 360 Cashmere / New York
- Pam and Gela / California
- Nicholas K / New York
- Milly / New York
- Zadig and Voltaire / New York
- J Brand / California
- Nour Hammour / Paris
- Sam New York / New York
DFW wouldn't be complete without the iconic Hair Show. Denver's top stylists and award-winning production team come together for a night that always turns heads.
What to watch: Last season, models got their hair cut live on stage during the show, which is quite fascinating!
Sunday, November 11 - The Hair Show
- Beauty Underground
- Joe Denny
- Three Cutters
- The Look
- Charlie Price
- El Salon
- Vanity Dollz
- James Mucker
Where: Runway shows (Nov. 4 / 8 / 10/ 11) @ Lumenati Productions- 3839 Jackson St., Denver
Panels and workshops (Nov. 5/ 6 / 7) @ McNichols Civic Center Building - 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Click or tap here to purchase tickets.