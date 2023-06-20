Rise Against, Rancid announce new live music experience in Denver

"We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages," organizers said.

DENVER — Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker and Descendents will headline a new, one-day music festival in Denver and Philadelphia.

The inaugural "1234FEST" will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at The JunkYard in Denver and Sunday, Sept. 23, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia.

Conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their team, the festival will feature identical lineups.

"1234FEST" will include performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.

"We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages," Rich Egan of West Bay Invitational said. "It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar [expletive]. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock."

Tickets will first be available with Citi and artist presales on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. ET.

The general ticket sale begins Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

