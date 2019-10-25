DENVER — Calling all artists!

The City of Denver's Public Art Program has announced an open call for qualified local artists to create original works at two libraries in Denver.

The works of art will be constructed at the Denver Public Library Byers Branch and the Denver Public Library Smiley Branch. Each commission has a budget of $10,000 and artists may submit applications for one or both of the locations.

The selection panel for the Byers art project is looking for an artist team who will engage the neighboring community in an effort to increase community connection to the library. The panel has already identified several locations for two or three-dimensional art.

The Smiley Branch panel seeks an artist team who could potentially engage the community through an artist in residence program that would include community workshops. The panel is open to both interior and exterior artworks and is interested in work that may be interactive or that highlights the historical significance of the library.

Byers Branch Library

Interested artists can submit applications for the Byers Branch project at this link and the Smiley Branch project at this link.

Funding for both projects comes for the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance, which is tied to library renovations approved by voters in 2017 through the Elevate Denver Bond Program.

The City will be accepting applications through Monday, Nov. 18.

Byers Branch Library is located in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood at 675 Santa Fe Drive. Smiley Branch Library is located near Berkeley Lake at 4501 W. 46th Avenue.

